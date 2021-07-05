'It's a boy': First ever gender reveal at Ingoldmells theme park is 70ft up on Starflyer

'It's a boy!' - blue smoke from the Starflyer at Fantasy Island in ingoldmells.

Fantasy Island hosted its first-ever gender reveal from the Starflyer - and at 70ft up the colour from a spinning chair confirmed, 'It's a boy'.

Paul Sargison from Skegness, and Jessica Moorehouse, originally from Sheffield, have both worked at Fantasy Island for over 17 years, so thought it would be the perfect place to share such a happy announcement.

Jessica Moorehouse, Park Supervisor and ‘mummy-To-Be’ , said: ““We’re absolutely over the moon to be expecting another little boy! It was such a magical moment to see the blue smoke go off and an experience we’ll never forget.

Paul Sargison from Skegness, and Jessica Moorehouse both work at Fantasy Island and wanted to share the gender reveal with colleagues and family.

“We’re so grateful to the whole team at Fantasy Island for making this wacky idea a reality and we can’t wait to tell our new arrival all about it when he’s older!

"Definitely a day we’ll remember for the rest of our lives.”

Jessica started working at Fantasy Island when she was 11-year-old and met her best friend, Paul, two years later.

“Our ten-year-old son, Jayden, loves visiting the park and we’re all so excited to see the new addition grow up enjoying the island just as much as their big brother," she added.

This was the first gender reveal hosted by Fantasy Island.

Paul Sargison, Electrical Engineer at Fantasy Island added, “It only felt right to announce the gender of our new baby on the Starflyer ride as it’s our son’s favourite attraction at Fantasy Island. Both Jessica and I have dedicated our careers to the theme park, so we thought it was the perfect place to celebrate our happy news.”

The exclusive gender reveal party was a closed event for close friends and family.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing for Mellors Group, said: “We’re thrilled that two of our much-loved employees and my personal friends, that have dedicated over 17 years of their lives to Fantasy Island, have chosen to do their gender reveal at the theme park. We won’t know the gender until the day, so we’ve got both colours ready to go!

“We’re all so excited about what will be one of the biggest, and certainly highest, gender reveals of all time!”

Paul Sargison and Jessica Moorehouse with their son, Jayden, who is going to have a baby brither.