Nationally it was predicted grades would be lower and down to pre pandemic levels – but with more university spaces available to increase revenue.

Year 13 arrived before 8am to get their grades after an anxious few weeks since their finals.

Jude Hunton, Headmaster of Skegness Grammar School, which is part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), said: “It’s really the best day of the year and we are really thrilled to share it with so many bright young people their brilliant news today.

"We have a lot of happy students collecting their results and happy parents.

"We are quite fortunate that results have increased in terms of performance and young people here.

"We are really pleased at Skegness Grammar School to see a lot of young people achieve highly.

"Our sixth form team are here today to make sure everyone gets to their right destination and are heading off to top universities and bright futures.

"It’s one of the happiest days of the year for everyone who works at the school.”

Tia Atterby, 18, of Skegness was one of the students particularly pleased with her results, achieving three As in Biology. Chemistry and religious studies.

"I wasn’t expecting to do so well but am really pleased because I have a place at Liverpool University to study veterinary medicine.”

Proud mum, Shelley, was there to support her. “I am so proud – the fact that she has even got into veterinary medicine is amazing as only 50 per cent of students get in – Liverpool is ranked third in the country.

With a house full of animals they are looking forward to reduced vet fees at least!

Lorraine Walker, Head of School at Skegness Grammar School said: “Echoed in our school values, it is clear that students have practised tirelessly to achieve such fabulous results.

" I am so proud of every one of them for their resilience, effort and hard work.

"We wish them all the best in the next stages of their lives and look forward to them returning to share their successes with us in the future.”

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Everyone at DRET is delighted with the results from Year 13. These grades reflect the hard work and dedication from both our wonderful students and support from excellent staff teams. It’s been another challenging year and I am so proud that our students have shown such success with a set of brilliant results again.

“I’d like to congratulate all of our students and wish them every success in whatever they do next, whether that be at university, in an apprenticeship or in the world of work.”

Other notable achievements were:

Aide Turner who achieved an exceptional A*, A*, A* in Physics, Mathematics and Further Mathematics and goes off to read Physics at Lancaster University.

Chase Watts-Lane also goes off to read Physics at Lancaster University with A*, A*, A in Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Physics.

Jessica Cheuk also fulfils her lifelong ambition by going to study Medicine at University of Exeter after achieving A, A, A in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology.

Rhianna Wilson achieved brilliant results with A, A, A in Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Religious Studies.

The Skegness Standard would also like to give a special mention to Theo Griffiths, who during the pandemic joined us writing articles as part of his Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which included journalism. Theo has gone from strength to strength, currently supporting the marketing team at Teen Spirit.

In the autumn he goes off the study for a degree apprenticeship with TUI after achieving A*, A, B in Politics, Economics and Business Studies.

We are so proud of you Theo!!!

1 . Skegness Grammar School Skegness Grammar School students celebrating their A Level Results. Photo: Chrissie Redford

2 . Skegness Grammar School Tia Atterby celebrating achieving three A's with her mum, Shelley. Photo: Chrissie Redford

3 . Skegness Grammar School Aide Turner delighted to have achieved three A*s. Photo: Skegness Grammar School