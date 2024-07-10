It's a poppy explosion by students - but thousands still needed for Remembrance display
More than one thousand poppies are being knitted, crocheted or made of clay by the students and these will form part of the Clock Tower Remembrance display.
Two large metal Tommy soldiers, bought with donations, will also be placed on the roundabout to point down Lumley Road.
The whole school’s extended community, including parents, have also been involved in the project.
Vicki Thompson, Assistant Principal Arts and Culture at Skegness Academy, said: “We have been really honoured to take part in this community project so we can show our support for the Skegness Poppy Appeal.
"It is a really important project for our students to be involved with the community and the sense of pride they have shown taking part is the biggest reward.”
Textiles teacher Mrs Lowis some of the students had never knitted before the project. “They have picked it up very quickly,” she said.
JJ Hendrick, 14, commented it was “tricky” learning to knit. He said: “I started a few weeks ago but I’m enjoying it.”
Mia Beecham, 14, added: “I’m really looking forward to seeing all the poppies around the Clock Tower. It will be really good.”
Tracy Turner, vice-chairman of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion, was clearly overwhelmed at the enthusiasm of staff and students for rhe project.
"It makes me emotional and proud to see the children doing this for the community and being so engaged – it’s incredible,” she said.
"The project as a whole is going really well. As well as groups knitting poppies we have a couple of community ‘tie on’ days taking place where they will be placed on camouflage netting – ideal for volunteers who can’t knit.
"People got the ‘memo’ and are really getting involved – but we still need thousands of poppies to cover the grassed area around the Clock Tower.”
To get involved, visit the Skegness Poppy Appeal page on Facebook.
