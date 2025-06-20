‘It’s amazing’: Visitors praise 140th Lincolnshire Show

Organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, the show champions agricultural and rural life in the county.

Basking in glorious sunshine, the Local Democracy Reporting Service spoke to attendees to find out how they were enjoying the milestone event.

Trader Amy Ralphs, from The Emporium, said: “For us as traders, the Lincolnshire Show is a lot bigger than most of the shows we normally do, so it’s nice to see some many people.”

“This is our first year exhibiting and my first time at the show. It’s been nice to see something a bit different.”

Chris Sim, 35, praised how the event had grown over the past few years. “It’s been wonderful.”

He added: “There’s a great variety of shops and local businesses.”

“It’s amazing. I’ve particularly enjoyed looking around the charities and shops,” added Sue Brumpton, 60, who also praised the variety of things on offer.

From North Lincolnshire, Anne Jackson, 80, commended the weather, which was reaching highs of 26 degrees.

She said: “The best thing is the sunshine and the weather. It’s brilliant.”

John Gordon, 66, added: “I think the displays of machinery are fantastic. I particularly enjoyed looking at the cars.”

“The Skoda looked amazing, although I’d need to find a spare £45,000.”

And the deputy leader of Lincolnshire County Council has insisted the Lincolnshire Show should be cherished for years to come.

Coun Robert Gibson said: “I’m a big believer in the history of our county and we’re incredibly lucky to have the showground. There’s thousands of people here and we’ve been lucky with the weather too.

“We’ve got to keep up with our history and we’ve got to keep this event going for people to enjoy.”

The former Independent councillor, who joined Reform UK in March, hailed this year’s show as arguably one of the best yet.

He added: “I would normally say that I hope that the show continues to get better and better but I don’t think it can get much better.

“What a fantastic turnout. There are lots of different shops and stalls. There’s so much to do here and it’s nice to see so many people.”

The Lincolnshire Show, first held in 1869, features a wide range of food, drink and clothing stalls, along with livestock and equine competitions.

1 . Lincolnshire Show Sue Brumpton Photo: LDRS

2 . Lincolnshire Show Lincs Show Trader Amy Ralphs Photo: LDRS

3 . Lincolnshire Show Chris Sims Photo: LDRS

4 . Lincolnshire Show Anne Jackson Photo: LDRS