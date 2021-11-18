‘It’s brilliant news’ – Boston Scouting movement celebrates ‘absolutely incredible’ recovery in membership numbers

Members of the 4th Boston Scout group.

Boston District Scouts has announced that the number of young people on its books is already almost back to pre-Covid-19 levels.

During the first part of the pandemic, when it was unable to meet, the branch kept the spirit of Scouting alive in Boston by holding sessions on Zoom. It even organised virtual events, such as camps, with members setting up their tents or building a den at home.

However, during this time, membership declined by about 250 people.

Last month, The Scout Association asked the branch to do a headcount of its young people.

This revealed, that between January 31 and October 9, as restrictions eased, 217 people had joined or re-joined the branch – a 39 per cent rise.

Rob Johnson, district commissioner for Boston District Scouts hailed the swift turnaround as ‘absolutely brilliant news’.

“I find this absolutely incredible,” he said. “It’s is a true reflection of the brilliant programme, as well as the dedication of the hundreds of volunteers we have in Boston district. The often silent heroes that plan, run and give their time to benefit the community as volunteers are all heroes in my opinion. I am incredibly proud of all our volunteers and members.”

Rob added that the branch is working on a project to launch the newest section in Scouting – Squirrel scouts for children aged 4-6.