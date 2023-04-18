Organisers planning an ‘day to remember’ to celebrate the coronation of King Charles 111 have given an assurance the event will happen – despite concerns regarding completion of necessary paperwork and “not enough in the bank” to pay for it.

A special working group at Skegness Town Council has been liaising with local businesses to organise the Great British Carden Party in Tower Gardens on Saturday, May 6.

However, Town Clerk Steve Larner raised concerns in a report at last week’s full council meeting about whether organisors were fully prepared for the scale of the event, which had grown to attract around 1,000 people and included regulated performances requiring a premises license.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Costs identified amounted to £9,366, with £5,465 falling under the council’s liability, he warned.

However, he said the council had only received two councillor grants totaling £1,580.and a donation. This left £3,785 to find.

"The original dog show and dove release have been removed and replaced with live entertainment, children’s rides, a giant screen and various costume acts,” he sad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This has made the organisation more complex as there are now generators and fuel on site and a stage with associated cabling, tents and gazebos.

"Work to undertake risk assessments and complete the event management plan has started, but there is still a lot of work to do.

"Assurances have been given by the event working group that finances are in place but this has not yet materialised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Similarly with the plans for the day, there are assurances but there is not as yet a fully detailed event plan.”

Members of the working group at the meeting offered reassurance there were enough pledges of donations from local businesses to cover costs.

Some councillors also spoke out to say they wanted the event to go ahead but that “it had to be safe”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lincolnshire World also spoke to Martin Brown, a member of the event committee. He said: “The event has had overwhelming support from local businesses and there is more than enough funding coming in to cover costs.

"All paperwork will be ready by the deadlines required.”