It's GO for SO festival along Lincolnshire coast

A festival bringing international artists to the Lincolnshire coast will return to its roots when it launches with a SEAScape Open Space event.

Artists and creative practitioners are invited to the SEAScape Conference (June 11-13) in Skegness to share experiences of ambitious creative projects across Europe.

Inspired by the 2009 Black/North SEAS festival, the event is a highlight of the SO Festival programme and will reflect on its impact and discuss the evolving international landscape and contemporary art production. Day 1: Focuses on the Black/North SEAS Project (2004-2010), featuring reflections from key contributors and an interactive session led by Nicki Jarvis to shape future cultural planning. Day 2: Themed "What is an appropriate cultural response?", includes a keynote by Chris Torch, case studies, and discussions on urban identity, environmental sustainability, and redefining port cities. Day 3: Shifts to the future with a Youth Forum and performances by young creatives, concluding with discussions on next steps and launching the SEAS TOO project for 2026-2027. The event takes place at the Embassy Theatre and can be booked along with other SO Festival events by visiting sofestival.org.

Other highlights of the week include a secret act that has been wowing Europe called MDR – Death From Laughter: Los Galindos

As you might expect it is being performed at a secret venue for ticket holders only onThursday, June 12, 9.30pm-10.40pm and Friday, June 13, 9.30pm-10.30pm.

The annual social gathering for Lincolnshire creatives takes place on Friday, June 13, at The Playa, Skegness Pier, from 7.45pm onwards There are also a number of exciting workshops during the week, including arts, sports, aeriel and parkour. Full details on sofestival.org.