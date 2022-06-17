It's GO for Town Deal transformation projects worth millions

in Mablethorpe, the Colonnade at Sutton on Sea will be redeveloped, and the town will get a new leisure centre and digital learning complex.

These, and more projects, have been given the green light after the Boston Town Deal Board and the Connected Coast Town Deal Board submitted business cases to the government.

The approval of summary documents and associated business cases is part of the process for accessing the Towns Fund investment, which was announced for the three towns in 2021, with Boston agreeing a Town Deal worth £21.9m, Mablethorpe £23.9m, and Skegness £24.5m.

The go-ahead has been given for the transformation of Skegness Foreshore.

The confirmation of the business cases means that in Boston:

 A new bespoke learning centre for adults will be developed that will include higher education in a unique learning environment aimed at being inclusive to the whole community. Led by Boston College, the ‘Mayflower’ will enable business and learners to connect, create, and innovate. Almost £10m has been confirmed for this project;

 Next to the new Mayflower there will be a redeveloped leisure complex which will provide additional facilities which forms part of a transformational development of this area of the town;

 In addition, Boston train station will be extensively refurbished by East Midlands Railway. Improvements will include a full refurbishment of the main station building and external areas, reconfiguring the layout to best utilise the space to include new community and start up business facilities.

And in Mablethorpe:

 The Colonnade at Sutton on Sea will be redeveloped. The new scheme will construct a landmark building that will introduce a new café, restaurant, gallery and exhibition spaces alongside new day let beach huts and seasonal overnight lodges after £4.1m Towns Fund grant award was approved for this project;

 A new purpose-built leisure centre and digital learning complex is set to be developed on the site of the current Station Sports Centre in Mablethorpe;

 In addition, Mablethorpe town centre will be transformed through a programme of shopfront and building repairs and improvements, and public realm enhancements;

 Finally, with the National Trust, a sustainable visitor hub will be developed for the Sandilands Nature Reserve.

In addition, Mablethorpe are progressing its ‘Campus for Future Living’ project which is focussed on addressing significant health inequalities and will bring improved healthcare facilities and associated training and employment opportunities to the area.

Meanwhile, in Skegness:

 A new high-quality learning campus is set to be developed offering vocational skills training across a range of much needed subjects. The campus has been described as an ‘economic game changer’ for Skegness. A £14m Towns Fund grant award has been approved for this project;

 Skegness Foreshore will see underutilised areas of the Skegness Foreshore brought to life and new audiences for activities such as concerts, festivals, and outdoor cinema; 3

 The town centre will benefit from a major facelift with improvements to the shop fronts, signage, and public realm;

 As the gateway to the Lincolnshire coast, Skegness railway station will benefit from transformational improvements including restoration of the redundant Red Star building and reconfiguration of the station layout to best utilise the space;

 The creation of one of the first culture houses in the country at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness and enhance its support for new arts and cultural activities.

As well as the Towns Funding from government, all of the projects will also benefit from match funding meaning the investment for Boston, Mablethorpe, and Skegness will be even higher.

Neil Kempster, Chair of Boston Town Deal Board commented: “The approval of the remaining business cases by the government is a hugely significant milestone for our town.

“With the confirmation of all of the funding, we can now move forward with delivering these projects which will be truly transformational for our area.”

Chris Baron, Chair of Connected Coast commented: “We have much to be proud of in Skegness and Mablethorpe, and this multi-million-pound funding for both our towns will allow us to enhance, develop, and improve what we have to offer for both residents and tourists alike.”

Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness said: “The confirmation that Boston and Skegness have secured almost £50 million in Government funding is a reflection not only of the Government-recognised need for ‘Levelling up’ in places like ours but also the quality of the work carried out by both the Boston Town Deal board and the Connected Coast Board."

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle said: “I am delighted that these projects have been given the stamp of approval by the Government. This significant milestone brings us closer to shovels being in the ground.

"The Mablethorpe Towns Deal will bring landmark investment to Mablethorpe and the surrounding area providing new services and attractions.”

Councillor Paul Skinner, Leader of Boston Borough Council said: “This is an exciting time for Boston, as we look to enhance the offering for our communities by providing newly refurbished facilities within the town centre.”

Councillor Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council said: “I am delighted that we have been given the go-ahead.

"These will be incredible investments in our towns, with partnerships formed with other organisations.”

Government approval was given earlier this year to Boston for the release of £2m in Town Deal funding for the Centre for Food and Fresh Produce Logistics and almost £4m for investment in town centre buildings.

£802K was also confirmed for developing the Blenkin Memorial Hall, and £228k for St Botolph’s library and lighting.