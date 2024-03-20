"It's like Piccadilly circus in here...!"

The cast of Piccadilly Circus.

Written by Kate McLennan, Piccadilly Circus sees six people from different walks of life who find themselves trapped in an abandoned tunnel on London's Underground.

They soon realise that they are not alone, with no certainty of who or what the team is going to face.

Directed by John Hewer, the play promises to be a "knockabout dark comedy gorefest”:

John said: “These new writing productions that Louth Riverhead Theatre co-produce with my Lincolnshire-based theatre company Hambledon Productions, are a real breath of fresh air.

"It's amazing we have such creative talent in our county, and these shows are a great showcase.

"Every year, the play is so different, yet they're always very well supported and fantastic value for money. This year is no exception.

"Imagine a cross between "League of Gentlemen" and a late night contemporary B-movie horror flick. There'll be genuine jumps, genuine thrills, as the audience are sucked into this hidden labyrinth of tunnels underneath Piccadilly Circus.

“We're having an absolute riot in rehearsals. It's definitely been one of my favourite rehearsal processes over my 18 years professional experience. We're having a lot of fun with the script and the characters are all so thoroughly unlikable or totally endearing.”