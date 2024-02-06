Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning director Emerald Fennell’s twisted tale of aristocratic debauchery brought the Sophie Ellis-Bextor classic song Murder on the Dancefloor back into the top 10 .

One of those viral tributes was recorded by Sophie herself, who recreated the Saltburn dance moves in a sequined deer outfit on TikTok.

Since then we’ve seen Jimmy's Farm & Wildlife Park and even Lincolnshire Wildlife Park get in on the act.

Staff at Skegness Natureland have been showing their moves with their version Saltburn's Murder on the Dance Floor.

The staff at Skegness Natureland decided to have a go having had a tough month cleaning and doing maintenance work.

Director Daisy Yeadon said they had had a lot of great comments on their Tik Tok post.

"We just did it for fun because we’ve had a really busy month cleaning and doing maintenance,” Daisy explained. “We closed for January to get all the work done so getting it finished was something to dance about.

"Nearly everyone took part and we are are pleased our followers seemed to enjoy it.”

Amongst the comments Richard Thornton said: “I love this place. I used to think the staff were so lucky.

“Having seen this I can see that the animals you love are the lucky ones.”

And Ginette Kielty said: “Love Love love this, thank you!