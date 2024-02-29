"It’s my dream" - Caistor bakery opens its doors

A delighted Yulia is all smiles as she welcomes one of her first customers to the new bakery. Image: Dianne Tuckett

With tasty breads, croissants, pain au chocolat, cinnamon knots and many other baked goods, ​Yulia Eliseeva’s Saturday stall in the town’s Market Place proved popular from day one, regularly selling out in a short space of time.

Now, she has taken a leap of faith to grow her business by taking on a Market Place shop.

YM bakery opened on Saturday and Yulia says she was ‘overwhelmed’ with her first day of business.

Queues formed from well before opening time and continued through the morning. Image: Dianne Tuckett

"There was a queue from the time I opened – I didn’t expect that,” she said. "This has been my dream for ten years and finally my own bakery is here. After spending more than three years on the market, I have a pretty good idea of what people want – but I had sold out at 11am so had to bake some more bread.”

Yulia estimated about half of Saturday’s customers were regulars, but there were many faces she hadn’t seen before, which was good news for the town council’s market team.

Coun Jayne Bowman, who heads up the team, said: “It is fantastic to see Yulia open her bakery having seen her business grow through the regular Saturday market here in Caistor.

"All the stall holders have been delighted to see the queue throughout the opening morning and wish her well. It is also another offering to bring to the town and help increase footfall.”

​YM Bakery has taken over the retail space at 24, Market Place, left empty by Helz Kitchen, which moved recently to take on larger premises at 20, Market Place. Initially, the bakery will be open from 8am to 2pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Yulia said: “I am quite confident in what people are expecting, but we will have to see how things go. It has been hard work getting to this stage – and I know it will be hard work going forward, but I don’t mind that.