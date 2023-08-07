It's nearly panto season - oh yes it really is!

​It may only be summer, but plans are well underway for pantomime season in Louth already!

Louth Community Panto Group in rehearsal.

​The Louth Community Pantomime Group, formerly the Friends of Louth Hospital, are deep in preparation for their 2024 production, which this year will be The Wizard of Oz.

As the majority of the cast and crew no longer work for Louth Hospital, the group are now raising money for local causes, which have been chosen as the Neighbour’s Kitchen and Lily’s Rainbow Fund – set up in memory of four-year-old Lily Harley, who sadly passed away in March.

They have arranged for the stage to be erected in Ayscough Hall, where the show will be held over the first week of January, and spokesman Belinda Baumber said that the committee is well organised so far this year:

“We’ve arranged to buy our own stage and we’re trying to be as independent as we can this year,” she said.

The committee has extended their thanks to their sponsors – Parkinson’s fish & chips, Faulkners Louth, Stella Arden, and GRS Signs.

Tickets for The Wizard of Oz, which will be performed from Wednesday January 3 to Saturday January 6 with a matinee show, and tickets will be available shortly.

The committee wants to raise as much money as possible, and one of the biggest fundraisers is the raffle which runs on each night – and any donations of prizes from individuals or businesses would be greatly appreciated.

You can arrange collection or drop-off of your raffle prizes by contacting Belinda on 07817 838765.