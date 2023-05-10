Lynnette Pryke, founder and co-ordinator at Alford Hub, who received the Platform Housing Digital Inclusion Award.

Lynnette Pryke, founder and co-ordinator at Alford Hub, received the Platform Housing Digital Inclusion Award – awarded to an individual or organisation for developing their own digital skills or using it to make a difference to others.

She said: “Thank you so much for this award. it truly is accepted on behalf of all our volunteers who give so freely of their time and everyone else who supports us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Hub means such a lot to the community and with 142 volunteers, this demonstrates just how important it is.”

Marion Duffy, Chief Operations Officer at Platform Housing Group said: “I was honoured to have been a judge on Platform’s Community Heroes Awards panel, along with our Board member Lou Zonato and Customer Engagement Panel member Shaolan Menzies.

"It was such a pleasure to read through all the amazing entries and extremely difficult to choose the winners.“In what continues to be a challenging time for so many of us, it’s lovely to say thank you to our customers and organisations who go above and beyond to serve their local community.”