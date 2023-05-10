Lynnette Pryke, founder and co-ordinator at Alford Hub, received the Platform Housing Digital Inclusion Award – awarded to an individual or organisation for developing their own digital skills or using it to make a difference to others.
She said: “Thank you so much for this award. it truly is accepted on behalf of all our volunteers who give so freely of their time and everyone else who supports us.
"The Hub means such a lot to the community and with 142 volunteers, this demonstrates just how important it is.”
Marion Duffy, Chief Operations Officer at Platform Housing Group said: “I was honoured to have been a judge on Platform’s Community Heroes Awards panel, along with our Board member Lou Zonato and Customer Engagement Panel member Shaolan Menzies.
"It was such a pleasure to read through all the amazing entries and extremely difficult to choose the winners.“In what continues to be a challenging time for so many of us, it’s lovely to say thank you to our customers and organisations who go above and beyond to serve their local community.”
The presentation was made possible by the generous sponsorship of Travis Perkins who were the main event sponsors and also the Digital Inclusion Award sponsors.Ben Clifford, Travis Perkins Account Manager for the Midlands said, “People who give up their time to help those who need support with technology are vital and we are so pleased to be involved and sponsor these awards.”