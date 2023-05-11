Lynnette Pryke, founder and co-ordinator at Alford Hub, who received the Platform Housing Digital Inclusion Award.

Platform Housing Group wanted to highlight the incredible work that their customers and partners do in their local communities.

Jodi Bradbury has received the Going the Extra Mile Award for her work at Winnies in Winthorpe.

Originally starting out as a volunteer over 10 years ago, Jodi is currently their Community Coordinator, striving to make Winnies a home from home, where people can feel safe and confident to ask for help and guidance.

Platform’s Community Engagement Officer, Sam Smith (left) is pictured with Jodi Bradbury, Winnies in Skegness (centre) with Platform’s Going the Extra Mile Award winner’s trophy, certificate and vouchers.

Jodi said the award was real recognition for the work that is done at Winnie’s. “Every day is different and the people we meet become true friends,” she said.

"Winnies plays a really important role in the community and offers a home from home environment. “My dream is that in the future we can purchase the building from the church and create a purpose-built place for the whole community.”

"The Hub means such a lot to the community and with 142 volunteers, this demonstrates just how important it is.”

Lynnette Pryke, Founder and Co-ordinator at Alford Hub receved the The Digital Inclusion Award, presented to an individual or organisation who has either developed their own skills or used digital to make a difference to others.said, “Thank you so much for this award; it truly is accepted on behalf of all our volunteers who give so freely of their time and everyone else who supports us. The Hub means such a lot to the community and with 142 volunteers, this demonstrates just how important it is.”

Marion Duffy, Chief Operations Officer at Platform Housing Group said: “I was honoured to have been a judge on Platform’s Community Heroes Awards panel, along with our Board member Lou Zonato and Customer Engagement Panel member Shaolan Menzies.

“In what continues to be a challenging time for so many of us, it’s lovely to say thank you to our customers and organisations who go above and beyond to serve their local community.”