Skegness welcomes its new Mayor tonight at a formal ceremony, followed by a reception for 84 guests.

Outgoing Mayor Coun Tony Tye (left) with his deputy, Coun Pete Barry, who now takes on the chain of office.

Retired hotelier Coun Tony Tye is handing over the chain of office to Coun Pete Barry, who has been his deputy for the past year.

The Mayoral ceremony takes place at the Tower Gardens Pavilion ahead of the reception at the Royal Hotel.

It has been an eventful year for Coun Tye, who guided the town through the passing of Her Majesty the late Queen by announcing her death and then reading the official proclamation of a new KIng.

Of the many local events he has attended, he said: “The highlight of my year in office has been my recent visit to our twin town, Bad Gandersheim.

"I was invited ro open the Skegness Garden at Landesgartenschau – a prestigious German garden show.”

Fellow SUDS councillor Pete Barry joined Skegness Town Council at the local elections four years ago. when the new local party was formed.

Skegness born and bred, he served in the Parachute Regiment before leaving the services to run a number of businesses in the town.

These included P and C Cleaners and Cavendish Motors, when he also ran an airport minibus service.

He was on the working party of Skegness Town Council’s recent celebration for the King’s Coronation in Tower Gardens, which was opened by the outgoing Mayor.

"I am eager for the council to form good relationships with local businesses so we can work together to create tourism and give the town some of its zest back,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a good year.”