It's panto time in Lincolnshire - oh yes it is!

The curtain has risen on the panto season in Lincolnshire – wirth families heading to the theatre for a festive mix of comedy, music and mayhem.

Much-loved fairy tales are coming to life in tales of good and evil, where hope will always triumph over adversity.

According to the University of York, the story of pantomime is a tale of dragons and serpents.

It features men dressed as women, and women masquerading as young men in a way that has been accepted for generations.

The panto season has begun in many Lincolnshire theatres.

With roots in ancient Greece, panto is now firmly a popular British tradition to brighten the dark days of winter.

After all, who can resist the opportunity to shout ‘boo’ or ‘he’s behind you!’?

“Pantomime's unique fusion of eccentricity, ambiguity and absurdity has much to tell us about our national identity,” the university article states. “Christmas, for many of us, would not be Christmas without pantomime; and pantomime was the place we first discovered the magic of theatre.”

One of the longest-running traditional pantomimes is back at The New Theatre Royal in Lincoln – Snow White.

This year's cast includes some familiar faces – stand-up comedian Patrick Monahan, TV personality Amelia Lily, and a national treasure in the shape of Olympic gymnast Louis Smith.

The season runs until January 5. To book tickets visit newtheatreroyallincoln.ticketsolve.com/

Neverland Theatre in Skegness brings a brand new – and chosen by the public – pantomime adaptation of the classic tale Pinocchio.

This family pantomime meets the Muppets style production from Gary Starr features the man himself as Stromboli.

It runs from December 21 to December 29.

Adults have not been forgotten with a grown-ups only production called Dr Why from Monday, December 23 to December 28

Gary Starr returns to stage in the title role in title role. In his trusty velvet time machine, he and his beautiful assistant, manipulate time and space in this totally one-dimensional comedy.

To book either of the pantomimes, visit neverlandtheatre.co.uk/

At the Embassy Theatre in Skegness, the magical rags to riches tale of Dick Whittington is being presented by Magna Vitae Productions.

The panto continues until December 29 and to book tickets visit embassytheatre.co.uk/

Other pantomimes across the county include:

Until December 23

Beauty and the Beast is showing at Blackfriars Arts Centre, Boston. Visit blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk/

January 2 – 4

Louth Community Panto Group presents Robin Hood at Ayscough Hall. To book call 07879815698.

January 30 – February 8

Robin Hood, The Lion Theatre, Red Lion Hotel, 1 Bull Ring, Horncastle. Visit ticketsource.co.uk/

January 24 - February 8

‘The Snow Queen’ by local writer Kai Bailey, Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, Market Rasen. Visit broadbenttheatre.org/