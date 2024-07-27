Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s panto time in Skegness – oh yes it is!

Now we may be only just seeing a glimpse of sunshine this summer but don’t worry, we haven’t fast-forwarded to Christmas already (although no doubt before we can say ice-cream there will be festive decorations in the shops).

And we haven’t fallen down a rabbit hole either – although the star of this summer’s family show at the Neverland Theatre has.

The curtain rose on Alice in Wonderland on Wednesday – the latest offering from Gary Starr featuring song, dance, and plenty of panto laughter.

The panto Alice in Wonderland is showing at the Neverland Theatre in Skegness this summer.

And if it is as good as the Christmas panto Peter Pan, it’s a must for any family.

“We’re so excited to be bringing another Pantomime to Skegness this summer,” commented Gary.

"With a full supporting cast, this show promises lots of fun for the whole family.”

The panto is just one of the shows at the theatre this summer. Last month saw the popular Comedy Night, Ventriloquist Steve Hewlett and Friends are appearing on August 24, a Not For the Faint Hearted drag show is support East Coast Pride on September 7 and The Enfield Poltergiest is on September 6.

Alice in Wonderland is showing every Sunday and Monday at 2pm and 6pm, and Wednesdays at 6pm.

You can even book this year’s Christmas pantomimes – Pinocchio, showing from December 21 to 29 and the adult show, Dr Why, showing on selected dates from December 20.