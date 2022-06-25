It’s 'show' good to be back, say organisers

Sophie Elton, Nicky Coxon and Tristan Jorgensen of Massingberd-Mundy Distillery, South Ormsby

After a pause of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 137th Show, organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, returned over Wednesday and Thursday at the Lincolnshire Showground, with a purple theme to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

More than 60,000 visitors attended the show across two days, with the Atkinson Action Horses the headline act in the Main Ring, which treated visitors to high-energy performances on both days.

Meanwhile, the ever-popular showjumping and BMX displays also made their return, alongside the Parade of Hounds and the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Band.

Ameilia Sacker 3 and Eleanor Sacker 9 of Hibaldstow enjoy the fair.

The RAF Falcons parachute display team were back to mesmerise crowds in the Main Ring on both days, not to mention the iconic tractor parade in the Krantz Main Ring, as well as the traditional livestock and equine classes.

Musical interludes were performed by local community groups including Horncastle’s Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, the Lincoln Orpheus Male Voice Choir and the Market Rasen Ukulele Band, and everything was nicely capped off with fly pasts from a Hurricane and Spitfire on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The Lincolnshire Kitchen returned with live cookery demonstrations from local chefs including Market Rasen’s Indian Curry Pot’s Dr Arya Madhavan and Lincolnshire Cookery School’s Fiona Lucas.

Jayne Southall, CEO at the Lincolnshire Showground, said: “

Richard and Nicola Cammack of Boston

Connor Whale 2 and Jacob Whale 4 of Grimsby

L-R Summer Brown, Ben Weston and Abigail Harness of Alford Young Farmers

Lucinda Smith and Ian Willoughby, Dyson Strawberries, Carrington

Lincolnshire Show's iconic Tractor Parade.

Entertainment at the Lincolnshire County Council stand

Broke FMX and Freestyle Motorcross entertain the Lincolnshire Show crowds.

Lee Wood with his English Longhorn owned by JW & PA Stanley.