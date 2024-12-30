Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gardening may not be high on your list of priorities at the moment – but East Lindsey District Council is already issuing a reminder to renew or subscribe for green waste collections for the 2025/26.

Residents can renew or subscribe online from Monday, January 6, 2025, from 10am. Telephone payments follow from January 20.

The authority says singning up online is quick and easy, allowing you to do it at your convenience.

For an annual fee of £52.50, you will receive 21 green waste collections.

It’s soon time to sign up for green waste collections.

Current subscribers to the Green Waste collection service must re-subscribe by Sunday, February 23, to ensure all 21 collections.

While residents can still subscribe after this date, the start date may be delayed, and the full 21 collections cannot be guaranteed, though the cost will remain the same.

The subscription period for 2025/26 will begin the week commencing, March 31, 2025. The final collections for the 2024/25 season will take place during the week ending March 30, 2025.

Residents who subscribe by February 23 will receive a letter with full details, a collection calendar, and a sticker for their bin(s).

To subscribe or for more information on the collection service, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/greenwaste