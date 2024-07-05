Reform's Richard Tice wins the Boston and Skegness constituency seat.

Reform’s Richard Tice has described the historic moment he won the Boston and Skegness constituency seat as the ‘proudest day of his life’.

In a dramatic night in British politics, Mr Tice beat Conservative Matt Warman who has held the seat for nine years.

“It is a great honour – I’m thrilled to have been elected,” Mr Tice told Lincolnshire World minutes after the results were announced at the count hall at Peter Paine Performance Centre in Boston.

"It’s also a great responsibility and I’m going to get stuck in immediately to some of the big issues that I think people voted for me on.

"Whether it’s national level on immigration orcampaigning to stop the illegal immigration. We’ve got to freeze unlawful immigration – so we will be taking on the Labour government on these issues.

"And then on local issues – whether it’s the pylons that are planned to blight the countryside because of the madness of net zero, taking on the environment agency on flooding issues such as Wainfleet – they still haven’t finished the flood protection at the Port of Boston – sea level defences or the Boston distributor road – all of these issues.

"Also the state of Boston town centre, security, policing, healthcare – there’s a lot to do.”

On promises Mr Tice made to constituents during his campaign, he said it was right to be ambitious.

"We are certainly going to try to keep them and it won’t be for lack of hard work,” Mr Tice said.

"It’s right to be ambitious, it’s right to set challenging targets.

"However I believe you should be honest, if for whatever reason you are not meeting your targets. But I’m going to give it a go.”

Mr Tice said he was fully committed to the constituency and intended to buy a property here.

"The proof of that is I’ve already knocked on thousands of doors,” he said. “People have been so thrilled and surprised – they haven’t had it for decades and decades.

"The proof’s in the pudding and I’ve already made a great start.”

In his concession speech, Matt Warman paid a special tribute to his team, who were visibly upset for him, for their commitment to constituents since he was elected in 2015.

Mr Warman said: “I want to thank everyone who has been involved in this election campaign and worked with me over the past nine years.

"I want to thank my incredible staff – they have helped over 10,000 constituents since I was elected in 2015.

"They haven’t worked for me they have worked for the people of Boston and Skegness and we all owe them a great debt of gratitude.

"Having said thank you, I also want to say sorry – sorry that we did not win the argument because I feel passionately it is in the interest of the people of this constituency and this country to have a Conservative government in power.

"And I also want to say please – please to the Conservative Party that remains to build that broad base that can win again.

"Finally, I want to say please to Richard – my successor has immense promises to this constituency and I wish him well in keeping those promises.

"Politics in this country is broken because polititions have made promises they could not keep.

"I hope promises I felt I couldn’t make can be kept by my successor and I wish him all the best.”

The full results are:

WIN: Richard Tice (Reform) – 15,520

Matt Warman (Cons) – 13,510

Alex Fawbert (Lab) – 7,629

Chris Moore (Green) – 1,506

Richard Lloyd (Lib Dem) – 1,375

David Dickason (Eng Dem) – 518

Mike Gilbert (Blue Rev) – 397