It's time to nominate your Gainsborough Citizen of the Year 2025

Last year's Citizen of the Year award winner John Lyden, with the then Mayor of Gainsborough, Coun Kenneth Woolley, who presented John with his award

Now is your chance to nominate someone who has made a real difference.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gainsborough Town Council is looking for people who are a resident within the Parish of Gainsborough, of good repute and considered to have repeatedly, by their own voluntary actions, given outstanding service to the parish of Gainsborough.

If you know someone who volunteers their time to make the town a better place; works hard to improve the lives of residents; or just constantly goes above and beyond; then now is the time to make your nomination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Send your nomination by email to [email protected] or by post to Town Clerk, Gainsborough Town Council, Richmond House, Richmond Park, Morton Terrace, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, DN21 2RJ.

Your nomination should state the name, address, and contact information of the person you are nominating and a statement setting out the reason for their nomination.

Nomination forms can be found at www.gainsborough-tc.gov.uk.

Closing date for nominations is Monday, September 1, and the Citizen of the Year award will be presented at Full Council on Tuesday, October 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you know someone that works hard to make Gainsborough a better place, help them be recognised.

Last year’s winner was John Lyden in recognition of his tireless work across the town with the Gainsborough Men’s Shed Group and Greener Gainsborough CIO projects.

John’s nomination highlighted his kind and selfless approach to serving the community.

For queries please call 01427 811573.