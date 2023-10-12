Jaw-dropping guide to spooktacular attractions coming to Lincolnshire this Halloween
Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells is launching its annual blood curdling Fear Island attractions this weekend, featuring the return of Circus of Screams along with the new attractions and a spooktacular fireworks display.
This year Fantasy Island has teamed up with Skegness-based Gary Starr Creatives to deliver its biggest and scariest Halloween festival yet.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr Starr said he was very proud to be involved. “Working closely with our friends at Fantasy Island, we have been responsible for the concept, design, creation, training and management of all of this year's incredible Halloween attractions at Fantasy Island.
“To say we're excited to get started is an understatement.
"Halloween has become our favourite time of the year and the opportunity to work with such an inspiring global company is truly an honour.
“A massive thank you to everyone involved in making this a reality, now it's time to play!
“The horror is coming...”
There are a variety of attractions to suit all ages and scare levels.
Among them are:
The Rauenous (High Scare Factor)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heart-pounding scare attraction blurring the line between reality and nightmare.
Journey into the depths of a secluded cabin and uncouer the dark and disturbing secrets of a family consumed by an insatiable hunger. Escape the clutches of the family asthey insist on hauing you for dinner.
The Outpost (High Scare Factor)
Spine-chilling scare attraction testing courage and suruiual skills.
Enter a post-apocalyptic world ouerrun by hordes of the undead. Nauigate through a decaying medical military facility, battling relentless zombies to escape to the safety of the city.
Psycho Mansion (High Scare Factor)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pulse-pounding scare attraction filled with terror and madness.
Step inside the infamous mansion that mysteriously uanished and reappeared with a uengeance. Nauigate through multiple floors of murderous mayhem as animatronic scares and liue-action psychopaths unleash their sadistic desires.
Ghostly Tales in the Crypt (Mild) Scare Factor)
Thrilling and child-friendly scare attraction with projected ghosts, liue action actors, and immersiue storytelling.
Embark on an exciting Halloween aduenture with theCrypt Keeper as your guide. Explore a maze beneath Fear Island Church filled with spooky goings on, encounter friendly ghosts, and experience mild scares.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toucan Tours - The Temple of Gloom (Very Mild Scare Factor)
Entertaining monorail ride suitable for all ages.
Take a leisurely monorail ride through a mystical temple filled with comedy spooks and ghouls from ancient ciuilizations. Enjoy a family-friendly scare attraction combining humour, aduenture, and mild scares.
Circus of Screams
A family friendly Halloween themed circus show!
Welcome back Circus of Screams, a place full of nightmares and uery bad dreams. It's fun for the family but comes at a cost, you'll haue lots of laughter but your sanity's lost. Care to join us?
Show times: 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4.30pm
Captain Jack's Liue Show: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Liue show on the Pyramid stage
Enjoy a thrilling pirate show filled with spooky goings-on aboard the legendary ship, the Flying Dutchman. This family-friendly panto-style show combines comedy, aduenture, and mild scares.
Showtimes: 1pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm
Spooktacular Firework Display
Advertisement
Advertisement
After Sunset fireworks on Saturday, October 28. Location: Island Beach, Fantasy Island
Here is our guide to many of the attractions taking place this Halloween:
October 18
Halloween Half Term, National Trust - Tattershall Castle, Sleaford Road, Tattershall, Dare you tread within the ghostly grounds? 11am to 3pm.
SpookQuest at Sundown Adventureland, Sundown Adventureland, Treswell Road, Rampton, Retford, 10am to 4pm (Until October 29).
October 20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Halloween Party, Kelsey Primary School, Chapel Street, North Kelsey, Market Rasen, 5.30pm to 10pm
October 21
Square One Halloween Festival with HEDEX, Lincolnshire Showground, 1pm to 10pm.
Burghley House, Stamford. Ghoulish trail around Burghley's Sculpture Garden. 10am to 5pm (Until October 29).
Lincoln BIG Ghost Bus Tour, Lincoln Cathedral, Minster Yard, Lincoln, 6pm
Advertisement
Advertisement
Uncle Henry’s Giant Monster Maize Maze. The giant Maize Maze has been taken over by the Mad Professors from Monsters High. Grayingham Grange Farm, Grayingham, Gainsborough, 10am to 5pm
October 25
Lincoln Spooktacular Halloween Event, Magna Carta, 1 Exchequer Gate, Lincoln.5.30pm to 9pm.
Haunted Halloween Holiday Camp! TJ Gymnastics Academy, Riverside Industrial Estate, Lealand Way, Boston, 9am to 3pm.
Duckling Disco Spook-tacular, The Natural World Centre, Whisby Nature Park, Moor Ln, Thorpe on the Hill, Lincoln, 2pm to 4pm
October 26
Advertisement
Advertisement
Halloween Ghost Tours, Blackfriars Arts Centre, Spain Lane, Boston. 11.30am.
October 27
Halloween Ghost Hunt at Revesby Abbey,
October 28
Halloween Haunted Hall, National Trust - Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, Gunby, 11am to 2pm.
Home of Horrors - Halloween 2023, 4 Park Street, Lincoln 9pm to 3am.
Halloween with The Black Rose Society, The Red Lion Inn, Church Road, Stickford. 8pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bongo's Bingo Lincoln Halloween Special, The Engine Shed, University of Lincoln. 8pm to 11.30pm.
SHANTI Halloween themed party with huge headliner EVIE - PIV/ABODE, Lumley Road, Skegness, 6pm. October 29, 2pm.
Spooky Halloween craft and gift fair, Coronation Hall, 10-11 Spa Road, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am to 4pm.
Halloween at The Hive, 3 Grand Parade, Skegness. Dress to scare. 10pm to 5am.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Halloween Show at NTKO Art Gallery, Unit 2, 44 Eastgate, Louth. 7pm to 10pm.
Halloween Weekend at Heckington Windmill, Hale Road, Heckington, Sleaford. 11am.
Halloween Bath Bomb Workshop- LUSH Lincoln, Lush Cosmetics Lincoln, 6-7 Cornhill, Lincoln, 2pm
Halloween Weekend at Heckington Windmill, Hale Road, Heckington, Sleaford, 11am
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fireworks Fantasia and Halloween Spooktacular, Meridian Showground Events Arena, 4pm
A Creepy Crawly Halloween at Freshney Place Shopping Centre, Grimsby, 11am to 3pm.
October 31
Messy Play Market Rasen - Spooktacular, Festival Hall, Caistor Road, Market Rasen, 10.30am to 11.30am
Greylees Engagement Network present zombie-themed Anarchy at the Asylum in grounds of the former Rauceby Hospital, near Sleaford, 5.30pm.