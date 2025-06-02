Jay (8) pedals for homeless and animals

Jay Kieran has ADHD and trauma issues but vowed to cycle 50 miles throughout April and May.

Completing his ride he has raised £617 – smashing his £500 JustGiving page target, to be shared evenly Lincolnshire Wildlife Park trust and Echo Homeless outreach.

He had raised over £300 before he even started explained Clare Kieran, his adopted mum.

She was very proud of Jay’s achievement, commenting: “All we ever hear about is the bad behaviours of children in our town.”

His funding page said: “My goal is to raise £300 or more to support the vital work they do for animals and vulnerable people in my community and beyond.

“Lincolnshire Wildlife Park provides sanctuary and care for a diverse range of animals, while ECHO offers essential support to individuals experiencing homelessness. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference.”

1 . Jay kieran 1.jpg Young fundraiser Jay Kieran. Photo: ugc