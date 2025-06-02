Jay Kieran, 8, on his charity cycle.Jay Kieran, 8, on his charity cycle.
Jay (8) pedals for homeless and animals

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:23 BST
An eight-year-old boy from Louth has completed 50 miles of cycling to raise hundreds of pounds for two issues close to his heart.

Jay Kieran has ADHD and trauma issues but vowed to cycle 50 miles throughout April and May.

Completing his ride he has raised £617 – smashing his £500 JustGiving page target, to be shared evenly Lincolnshire Wildlife Park trust and Echo Homeless outreach.

He had raised over £300 before he even started explained Clare Kieran, his adopted mum.

She was very proud of Jay’s achievement, commenting: “All we ever hear about is the bad behaviours of children in our town.”

His funding page said: “My goal is to raise £300 or more to support the vital work they do for animals and vulnerable people in my community and beyond.

“Lincolnshire Wildlife Park provides sanctuary and care for a diverse range of animals, while ECHO offers essential support to individuals experiencing homelessness. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference.”

