Jerry Green Dog Rescue calls for Gainsborough community to get involved with The Big Help Out

Jerry Green Dog Rescue are urging their community and supporters in Gainsborough to get involved with volunteering as part of The Big Help Out.

The nationwide initiative, which starts on Monday, May 8, is being welcomed by thousands of charities, from the biggest to the most local, it’s an excellent way to celebrate the coronation by giving something back to your local community.

With three rescue centres, plus community services across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire, Jerry Green Dog Rescue relies on its loyal volunteers to support with the running of the charity to enable them to care for as many dogs as possible.

Volunteer opportunities come in all shapes and sizes and include everything from opportunities to volunteer in a charity shop, supporting with fundraising events by marshalling and serving puppuccinos, or even welcoming a rescue dog into your home as a foster carer.

Staff and volunteers supporting at a Jerry Green Dog Rescue Fundraising event

There are many benefits of volunteering for your local charity including a great way to enhance your CV by gaining work experience, making new friends and boosting your confidence, plus learning and developing new skills.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue have four charity shops including one in Gainsborough and on the launch of the Big Help Out on May 8, all the shops will be open and staff will be on hand to chat about volunteering opportunities available at Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

The extra Bank Holiday is also a great opportunity to have a clear out and donate items in-store, or to squeeze in some shopping.

Kirsty Meecham, volunteer manager at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, said: “The King’s Coronation and The Big Help Out is a fantastic platform to boost the profile of volunteer roles and how they can benefit the person and the charity.

“Our volunteers are pivotal to the running of our charity and we really can’t thank them enough for their support.

“We would love the initiative to give people a gentle nudge to get in touch with us to see how they can help and what roles are available.

"If you’re out and about on the Bank Holiday, be sure to pop into one of shops to donate, shop or find out more about volunteering.”

