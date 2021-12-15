The Caldero Lounge in Marshall’s Yard officially opened its doors on December 8, to more than 150 special guests and with around 25 jobs up for grabs the employer joined forces with the DWP, Lincoln College and West Lindsey District Council to organise an open recruitment event
Coun Tracey Coulson, vice-chairman of the council’s prosperous communities committee, welcomed the news that job seekers have been given an opportunity at a difficult time.
She said: “It’s fantastic news that Gainsborough welcomes a brand new business to its community, at a time when we all know the hospitality sector is facing significant challenges.
"Hearing that a number of job seekers in the area have been given an opportunity there is equally as exciting, as we all know that getting young people into jobs will benefit the local economy massively.”
Sarah McDonald, regional recruitment manager for the Loungers Group, said: “Following the initial open day, we selected 12 candidates to participate in a sector-based work academy programme (SWAP) and 60 per cent of the candidates that participated in the programme have gone on to secure a job.”
Graham Metcalfe is the partnership manager for the DWP and is delighted with the outcome from the programme.
He said: “SWAPs are proven to deliver results for employers and we’re pleased to see so many local people gain employment in this way. We are grateful to the Loungers Group for providing this opportunity.”
Representatives from West Lindsey District Council, DWP and Lincoln College were invited to the opening and were able to see the new recruits in action.
Debbie Duffy, who is the training and skills lead from the adult education team at Lincoln College, and helped organise and deliver the recruitment programme, said: “It was fantastic to see the team finally in situ, after working so hard to secure a job with the employer. The college has a great reputation delivering these programmes and it was nice to be there to see the end result.”