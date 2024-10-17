Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doors are opening to the first customers at the new Tesco Express store in Skegness this morning (Friday).

The store is situated next to the Welcome Inn on Burgh Old Road.

As well as providing a wide range of food, the store hopes to have a positive impact in the local community through its community programmes - Tesco Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection.

Tesco says supporting the local community is hugely important to the company and its colleagues. The supermarket’s customers in Skegness have helped to donate grants to groups and good causes through its blue token voting scheme, Stronger Starts.

Since its launch in 2015, the Community Food Connection programme has also donated thousands of meals to local charities in the area. The scheme helps prevent surplus food going to waste from Tesco stores and distribution centres.

Given the pressures on household budgets, Tesco says it remains committed to providing value now more than ever. With customers increasingly looking to save money on their food shop, customers will be able to take advantage of Clubcard Prices to ensure they are getting the best deals every time they shop.

Chris Gilbert, store manager, said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our new store and providing great service to our customers.

"We’ve got new colleagues joining the team from the local area and through our community programmes we hope to make an impact locally and play a key role in the local community.”

Any local groups that would benefit from Tesco Stronger Starts funding are encouraged to apply here: https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk/

The Community Food Connection scheme is run in partnership with food redistribution charity FareShare.

Each month more than a million meals of food are donated. To find out about the scheme, please visit: https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/product/food-waste/supporting-customers-communities/community-food-connection/

The new store will open to the public today (Friday) at 8am.

Its opening hours are 6am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.