The New Year will begin on a brighter note for staff at a bingo club in Skegness after the business was sold out of administration.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Real Fun Group Ltd has acquired eight clubs from Majestic Bingo Limited, including Roman Bank Bingo, safeguarding 140 jobs

This strategic acquisition expands the group's portfolio to a total of 10 bingo clubs throughout England and Wales, further establishing its presence in the industry, whilst safeguarding the employment of over 140 individuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experienced entrepreneurs backing the group, which already operates two independent bingo clubs, have reinforced their commitment to growth and community engagement through this significant expansion.

Jobs have ben saved after the acquisition of Roman Bank Bingo in Skegness.

Majestic Bingo Limited entered administration on July 7 last year, overseen by Tim Bateson and Chris Pole from Interpath Advisory as joint administrators.

Tim Bateson, director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Having been appointed in July 2023 and traded the business for nearly six months, we are absolutely delighted to have achieved this going concern sale, which not only will see all eight venues continue to trade, but which also both safeguards the employment of 140 people and ensures continuity for the communities which these clubs serve.

"We would like to extend our thanks to the many stakeholders who have provided support to the administration team since our appointment, including customers, suppliers and Majestic’s dedicated staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Their support has enabled us to conclude this transaction which will enable the business to continue under new ownership.”

Kevin McGinnigle, CEO of Real Fun Group, shared his enthusiasm for the new venture, stating: "I'm incredibly excited by this opportunity. This was a well-run business that was hit with devastating luck over the last few years, and I can't wait to work with the team. To sit here today, knowing we’re able to keep so many people in work is an unbelievable feeling."