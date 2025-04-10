Join big beach clean to rid coast of nurdle pollution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers are being sought to help in the continued clearance of pollution along the Lincolnshire coast, which so far has seen 15.96 tonnes of nurdles removed from beaches since the collision in the North Sea.

East Lindsey District Council’s waste team has undertaken a massive daily beach clean removing plastic pellets (nurdles) and any other debris since the incident involving the Solong cargo vessel and the Stena Immaculate tanker last month.

A spokesperson for ELDC said: “The cleaning of the beach is still a daily task following the tides each day but we are starting to see a small reduction in what is being washed up.

The weight so far collected as of today is 15.96 tonnes.”

ELDC's waste team have already removed bags of nurdles from the coast.

Tomorrow, Friday April 11, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust – one of the partners working with ELDC to protect the coast – are inviting help from the public to clear the stretch of beach north of Chapel St Leonards in the Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park.

"We are aware that there are still significant amounts of plastic nurdle pollution that have washed ashore in this area so will be targeting this,” the Trust says.

Everyone is welcome to join the beach clean and lend a hand (children must be supervised at all times).

Volunteers should meet at Chapel Six Marshes car park, PE24 5XA, at 10am, where litter picking equipment will be available to use. There are no parking charges at this site.