Join Big Stretch event in Skegness and boost three charities
Olivia Brown, whose clinic is in Castleton Boulevard, has been teaching stretch classes alongside her work as a therapist to encourage people to move and use their bodies to their best potential.
She recently took her stretch classes outdoors to Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages for her clients but is inviting everyone to ths special fundraiser.
The charity stretch is being run in aid of the Air Ambulance, Skegness MS Society and Caudwell Children.
“I’m so excited for next week to bring everyone together for three fantastic organisations,” said Olivia, who also has pop-up clinics in Lincoln.
“When I’m not helping people with their aches, pains and injuries I have such a passion for teaching stretch classes and encouraging people to move and use their bodies to their best potential so I wanted to incorporate this into my fundraiser."
Olivia’s fundraiser will be held at the Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages at Gibraltar Barns in Skegness (PE24 4SR) on Saturday, July 6, from 9:30am to 12 noon.
The main event – a big outdoor stretch class – takes place at 10am.
“I’d like to see as many faces as possible – all abilities are welcome,” Olivia added.
"However, I do understand it’s not for everyone so I’m also putting on a cake sale, some fitness challenges, a raffle with some very generously donated prizes from local Skegness Business’, some games and more.
"I’m hoping it’ll be a really good morning, everyone coming together, having some fun and raising money for some fantastic organisations.’
In May, Olivia celebrated four years in her own clinic aged just 26, having won the Health and Well-being category of the Skegness Business Awards in November last year.
For more details, visit Olivia Brown - Sports Therapist on Facebook.
