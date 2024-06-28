Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sports therapist from Skegness is hosting a Big Stretch event to boost the funds of three charities.

Olivia Brown, whose clinic is in Castleton Boulevard, has been teaching stretch classes alongside her work as a therapist to encourage people to move and use their bodies to their best potential.

She recently took her stretch classes outdoors to Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages for her clients but is inviting everyone to ths special fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity stretch is being run in aid of the Air Ambulance, Skegness MS Society and Caudwell Children.

Join Olivia Brown's Big Stretch and help boost three charities.

“I’m so excited for next week to bring everyone together for three fantastic organisations,” said Olivia, who also has pop-up clinics in Lincoln.

“When I’m not helping people with their aches, pains and injuries I have such a passion for teaching stretch classes and encouraging people to move and use their bodies to their best potential so I wanted to incorporate this into my fundraiser."

Olivia’s fundraiser will be held at the Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages at Gibraltar Barns in Skegness (PE24 4SR) on Saturday, July 6, from 9:30am to 12 noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main event – a big outdoor stretch class – takes place at 10am.

“I’d like to see as many faces as possible – all abilities are welcome,” Olivia added.

"However, I do understand it’s not for everyone so I’m also putting on a cake sale, some fitness challenges, a raffle with some very generously donated prizes from local Skegness Business’, some games and more.

"I’m hoping it’ll be a really good morning, everyone coming together, having some fun and raising money for some fantastic organisations.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May, Olivia celebrated four years in her own clinic aged just 26, having won the Health and Well-being category of the Skegness Business Awards in November last year.