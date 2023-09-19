Register
Join care home residents in Skegness for cuppa, cake and chat for Macmillan Cancer Support

A care home in Skegness is hosting a coffee morning at the weekend to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST
Aspen Lodge Care Home chef Wayne Woolman has been helping residents practice and perfect their bakesAspen Lodge Care Home chef Wayne Woolman has been helping residents practice and perfect their bakes
Aspen Lodge Care Home chef Wayne Woolman has been helping residents practice and perfect their bakes

Aspen Lodge Care Home chef Wayne Woolman has been helping residents practice and perfect their bakes for members of the local community who are invited to support the event on Saturday.

It is hoped the public will join residents and the team at the home for a cuppa and chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes and treats.

There is no need to book, just turn up on the day.

Aspen Lodge Care Home is located at Yarborough Road, Skegness (PE25 2NX).

The official Macmillan Coffee Morning is Friday. September 29.

Money raised with the cakes will support the amazing Macmillan nurses,

For more details visit https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/

Are you holding an event to support Macmillan Cancer Support. Email [email protected] or submit you story and pictures at Your World on lincolnshireworld.com here.

