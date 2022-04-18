Join coastal walk in aid of charity providing respite breaks for children with terminal illnesses

As well as raising funds for Zachary's Shack, the walk is also in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support who helped Carly Riding have a last Christmas with her family.

Already more than 100 people have registered to take part in the walk from the RNLI station in Skegness to the Seascape Cafe at the North Sea Observatory at Chapel Point.

The event, which takes place next Saturday and is also in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, is being organised by Sam Knighton, Trustee of Zachary's Shack, Donna Watson and Richard Harrison, who represents Team Carly, Macmillan.

Sam explained why they are also raising money for Macmillan in memory of a close friend, Carly Riding who was helped by the charity to have a last Christmas with her family.

The Zackary's Shack caravan at Butlins.

He said: "I am a trustee for a registered children's charity Zachary's Shack (Reg No 1114390) and we provide respite breaks at our caravan at Butlins Skegness for children with life limiting and life threatening illnesses, currently in the Northamptonshire area which is where the charity was founded.

"Carly Riding was a close friend of mine and my wife who, at the age of 38, found a lump in her breast and not long after was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Myself, Carly's partner and another friend entered into a 26-mile long hike for Macmillian called the Mighty Hike and our team name was Team Carly,

" I set up a Facebook page to maximise interest and donations and it grew into a big page and we raise £6,800.

"During this time, Carly's cancer got worse and sadly she lost her battle and passed away just over a year ago leaving two daughters.

"While she was really ill, I promised her I would continue to raise money in her name.

"Macmillian funded Carly's treatment that helped her have a last Christmas with her kids. If it wasn't for the funding we would of lost her sooner, so it's very dear to our hearts. Also my mother-in-law is the local branch treasurer."

Zachary's Shack provides palliative care at home with the support of the Community Care Team of the Heartlands PCT.

The charity raises money to provide, furnish and maintain a seaside static respite caravan that is

a home away from home for families caring for a terminally ill child to escape from daily pressures and the tireless hospital routine.

The Smith family have experienced these holidays and said: "We've stayed in the Zachary's Shack Caravan at Butlins four times since our son was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2014 and have made so many wonderful memories together there over the years."

Saturday's walk sets of from the RNLI Station in Skegness at 10am. Anyone can take part for a £5 donation per adult to enter and children all go free.

Organisers will be taking money at the start of the walk and anytime throughout. All children will receive a certificate on completion of the walk.

Anyone wishing to donate online can do so via paypal Friends and Family at [email protected]