Join EDAN Lincs's 16 Days of Action against domestic abuse

​Sixteen days of action will see funds and awareness of domestic abuse raised in Lincolnshire.

#survivorshoeproject.

On November 25, EDAN Lincs, the county’s domestic abuse charity, will be launching the 16 Days of Action campaign against domestic abuse, running through to 10 December, Human Rights Day.

November 25 marks White Ribbon Day, a campaign that seeks to end male violence against women, and as part of this campaign, the charity will be running their #survivorshoeproject.

This will see posters created with survivors’ help and shoes displayed in the community spaces across Lincolnshire with quotes from survivors who stayed in EDAN Lincs refuges after fleeing domestic abuse, and EDAN Lincs are encouraging as many organisations as possible to get involved.Last year, more than 30 community spaces, including GP surgeries, pubs, and churches, across Lincolnshire took part in 2022.

If any community places would be interested in taking part, email [email protected]

Edan Lincs’s Christmas Appeal has already been launched, and the charity is now appealing for donations to make the festive season as magical as possible for families fleeing from abuse.

Donations of Christmas trees, Christmas wrapping paper, Advent calendars, Amazon, Sports Direct, or One4All vouchers, cuddly blankets and themed Christmas single bedding, ladies and children hats, scarves, and soft fluffy socks, ladies perfume, toiletry sets, luxury Christmas biscuit selections, chocolates and selection boxes will all be gratefully received.