Join Gunby Hall team to see conservation work in action
Visitors are being invited to spend time with the House team to see the work they usually do while the House is closed to free flow visitors. Tickets to the two events being offered include a hot drink and a slice of cake from the tea-room.
During the events, visitors will learn about the conservation principles and techniques used to preserve the National Trust’s Grade 1 listed 18th Century hall, while discovering what goes on when the house is closed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pre-Booking for the events on Tuesdays January 9 and 16, from 10:30am - 11.45am, are essential as places are limited.
Prices are £6.50 for National Trust Member (Including cake and hot drink) and £10 for non-members (Including cake and hot drink)
To book please call the team at Gunby Hall on 01754 890102.