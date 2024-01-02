A unique opportunity is being offered to witness the conservation work being done at Gunby Hall ahead of the 2024 season.

The Big Clean at Gunby Hall takes place this month.

Visitors are being invited to spend time with the House team to see the work they usually do while the House is closed to free flow visitors. Tickets to the two events being offered include a hot drink and a slice of cake from the tea-room.

During the events, visitors will learn about the conservation principles and techniques used to preserve the National Trust’s Grade 1 listed 18th Century hall, while discovering what goes on when the house is closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pre-Booking for the events on Tuesdays January 9 and 16, from 10:30am - 11.45am, are essential as places are limited.

Prices are £6.50 for National Trust Member (Including cake and hot drink) and £10 for non-members (Including cake and hot drink)