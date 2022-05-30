Join in Jubilee fete at Louth care home

The extensive garden at The Beeches will be the setting for the Jubilee fete

As well as marking the Queen’s landmark achievement of 70 years on the throne, the fete at The Beeches, in South Street, is intended to help its residents reconnect with the local community after being cut off from outside life for so long during the

pandemic.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who would like to enjoy the afternoon in the large garden is welcome to join the residents, their families and staff at the event, which gets under way at 2pm on Sunday, June 5.

There will be live music by popular local covers band The Elderly Brothers, who will be playing some of the big hits of the past few decades.

Val Evans, manager at The Beeches, said: “So many of our residents have missed contact with the outside world over the past

couple of years.

“This fete will be a great chance for them to see some new faces as well as marking Her Majesty’s amazing achievement.”

Entry to the garden party is free, but the home is putting on a barbecue, games, a raffle and a tombola in the hope of raising some money for the residents’ social fund, which helps with outings and the upkeep of the garden.