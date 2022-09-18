Join National Moment of Reflection for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11 in Skegness
A National Moment of Reflection will take place in Skegness tonight (Sunday, September 18) to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and reflect on her life and legacy.
This is final official opportunity for members of the community in Skegness to gather and pay their respects ahead of tomorrow’s State Funeral
The public are invited to join the nation to mark this Moment of Reflection and take part in a minute’s silence at the Bandstand in Tower Gardens at 8pm. This vigil will be led by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye.
An area has been set aside near the bandstand for the laying of floral tributes. A Book of Condolence can also be signed in the Tower Gardens Pavilion.
For those unable to attend the vigil, the silence can be marked privately at home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or the street with neighbours.
Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at Tower Gardens by 19:55 hours.