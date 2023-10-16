Register
Join Sutton's 'seadogs' and take up walking rugby

People looking to try a new sport which isn’t too physically demanding can join up with Sutton on Sea’s ‘seadogs’.
By Rachel Armitage2
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:14 BST
Sutton Seadogs team at Furlongs Fields.Sutton Seadogs team at Furlongs Fields.
Sutton Seadogs are a newly-established walking rugby team who meet on Saturday mornings between 10am and 11am at Sutton Rovers FC playing fields Furlongs Road, Sutton on Sea.

Walking rugby is a non-contact sport that sees a six-a-side team playing on a half-sized pitch, with no running or tackling involved, and a touch on the armpit or below are used instead.

Walking rugby has seen a rise in popularity over the past few years among players aged 55 and over, and Sutton Seadogs have members ranging in age from 20s up to 80-year-olds.

Spokesman Ann Powell, 63, said: “Essentially, walking rugby is throwing a ball and walking, which makes it suitable for most people and we have a great turn-out each week.

"We want to bring on more women on board and make it a unisex team as possible as people think it will be too rough for women, but we’re a lovely friendly group and we have a great social side as well.”

Sutton on Sea Seadogs are now hosting a tournament on Saturday (October 21) with teams from around the county coming to take part.

"We hope that we can get sponsorship for the team so we can get some matching kit as well,” Ann added.

To find out more about the Sutton Seadogs, come along to the Furlongs on Saturday mornings or visit www.facebook.com/sutton.seadogs/

