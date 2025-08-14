Join town mayor for a curry and help two charities
The curry nights will be held at Gurkha 19 in Sleaford’s Market Place on Monday and Tuesday, September 22 and 23.
Places are £25 for a three course meal and a drink, with £10 from each place being kindly donated to the Mayor’s charities by Gurkha 19.
The Mayor’s charities to benefit are Mosaic Youth Hub and Cats Protection Sleaford & District Branch.
Places must be booked and paid for in advance through the Sleaford Town Council office at 01529 303456, email [email protected].
There will be two sittings each evening – 5.30-7.45pm and 8-9.45pm. Please state how many people, the date and preferred time as well as stating which starter, main and side dish for each person.