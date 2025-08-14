Join town mayor for a curry and help two charities

Book your places for Sleaford Mayor's charity curry nights.

The Mayor of Sleaford, Councillor Alison Snookes is inviting people to join her on one of her two charity Curry Nights next month.

The curry nights will be held at Gurkha 19 in Sleaford’s Market Place on Monday and Tuesday, September 22 and 23.

Places are £25 for a three course meal and a drink, with £10 from each place being kindly donated to the Mayor’s charities by Gurkha 19.

The Mayor’s charities to benefit are Mosaic Youth Hub and Cats Protection Sleaford & District Branch.

Places must be booked and paid for in advance through the Sleaford Town Council office at 01529 303456, email [email protected].

There will be two sittings each evening – 5.30-7.45pm and 8-9.45pm. Please state how many people, the date and preferred time as well as stating which starter, main and side dish for each person.