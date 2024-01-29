Joint operation in Gainsborough to check transit vans following spate of thefts

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit were out in Gainsborough for a day of action

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit joined forces with HMRC and West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) as part of a crackdown on transit van thefts and related driving offences.

They set up a check site on Carr Lane, Gainsborough, on Wednesday, January 17.

HMRC was brought in to deal with any fuel and oil offences, and carried out fuel tanks dips to check for illegal use of Red Diesel.

WLDC assisted in checking waste and scrap licences. All vehicles checked were found to have the correct or necessary documentation.

During the day the police issued Traffic Offence Reports for insecure loads, overweight vehicles, and the vehicles being in a dangerous condition.

Officers also carried out stop searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A spokesman from Gainsborough Police said: “We've been out working for you again, this time tackling a spate of transit van thefts and other offences - and we had decent results.”

One 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Officers also arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle following finding a suspected stolen engine in the vehicle he was driving.

He has been released under investigation as the enquiries continue.

The police will continue to target criminality in your communities, and ask for anyone with information which might help stop offences to get in touch via 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There has also been a number of drug related incidents in Gainsborough over the last few months.

Warrants were carried out at by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team in Gainsborough at Clinton Terrace and another property in the south of the town.

Three arrests were made and drugs were seized from the properties.