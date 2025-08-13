Joint statement after latest tragedy in sea off Lincolnshire Coast
Yesterday (Tuesday) a man in his 30s died after being pulled from sea in Skegness. This was the fifth death recorded this summer in separate incidents in Skegness, Ingoldmells and Anderby Creek.
The statement reads: “We are all saddened to hear of this latest tragedy on our coast and our deepest condolences to their family and friends. It is heartbreaking when a joyful visit ends in sadness and tragedy.
“Skegness is a wonderful venue for family holidays and days out and we want people to come here to enjoy themselves and make memories with their loved ones.
"We would urge visitors who want to swim in the sea to use one of the three RNLI lifeguarded beaches. Using Central Beach at Skegness, Central Beach at Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea in the lifeguarded areas is the safest way to enjoy the sea.
“Our appreciation must go to the emergency services who work tirelessly to safeguard our coast.
"Many, like the RNLI, are volunteers who live and work locally and know firsthand the impact such tragedies have on our visitors and communities.”
To find out more about water safety and advice ahead of your visit, please follow:
• RNLI Lifeguards Lincolnshire on Facebook: www.facebook.com/RNLILifeguardsLincolnshire
• Maritime and Coastguard Agency: www.facebook.com/MCA
• RNLI Skegness: www.facebook.com/RNLIskegness
• Mablethorpe RNLI Lifeboat: www.facebook.com/mablethorpernli