The Jolly Fisherman is celebrating his 115th birthday with a party in Skegness.

A mural of the Jolly Fisherman created by Dee Dee Lee (right).

An iconic character at events throughout the year, Jolly is based on a 1908 railway poster by John Hassall, which depicts a fisherman skipping along Skegness beach, with the caption 'Skegness is so bracing'.

A statue of him is now the first thing visitors see on leaving the railway station and heading into town.

The Jolly character is currently in the care of Skegness Town Council and today’s party at The Village Church Farm is being hosted by Mayor Coun Pete Barry.