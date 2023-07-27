Register
Jolly Fisherman celebrates 115th birthday with party in Skegness

The Jolly Fisherman is celebrating his 115th birthday with a party in Skegness.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 09:29 BST
A mural of the Jolly Fisherman created by Dee Dee Lee (right).A mural of the Jolly Fisherman created by Dee Dee Lee (right).
A mural of the Jolly Fisherman created by Dee Dee Lee (right).

An iconic character at events throughout the year, Jolly is based on a 1908 railway poster by John Hassall, which depicts a fisherman skipping along Skegness beach, with the caption 'Skegness is so bracing'.

A statue of him is now the first thing visitors see on leaving the railway station and heading into town.

The Jolly character is currently in the care of Skegness Town Council and today’s party at The Village Church Farm is being hosted by Mayor Coun Pete Barry.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Coun Barry visited St Clements Community Hall to see a new mural created by professional variety performer Dee Dee Lee. Dee Dee and her family are currently helping to renovate the hall and her mural shows her interpretation of Jolly on holiday in the resort with his family.

