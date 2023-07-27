An iconic character at events throughout the year, Jolly is based on a 1908 railway poster by John Hassall, which depicts a fisherman skipping along Skegness beach, with the caption 'Skegness is so bracing'.
A statue of him is now the first thing visitors see on leaving the railway station and heading into town.
The Jolly character is currently in the care of Skegness Town Council and today’s party at The Village Church Farm is being hosted by Mayor Coun Pete Barry.
Yesterday (Wednesday) Coun Barry visited St Clements Community Hall to see a new mural created by professional variety performer Dee Dee Lee. Dee Dee and her family are currently helping to renovate the hall and her mural shows her interpretation of Jolly on holiday in the resort with his family.