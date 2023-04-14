Works by an artist more widely known for his ‘Jolly Fisherman’ poster creations have gone on show at a museum in Lincoln.

John Hassall was an artist and illustrator who has a strong connection with Lincolnshire

The ‘John Hassall and His Circle’ exhibition can be seen at the Museum of Lincolnshire Life until July 23.

Hassall was also part of a wider group of artists connected through the London arts scene in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, and a selection of his associates’ work also features in this exhibition.

Steve Dunk, visitor experience manager at the Museum of Lincolnshire Life, said: “John Hassall’s illustration featuring the Jolly Fisherman alongside the tagline ‘Skegness is so bracing’ became one of the most famous tourism posters of its time, and the character has become synonymous with the East Coast town.

“This new exhibition allows visitors to explore a range of works from Hassall’s 50-year career, as well as work from some of his contemporaries.”

The Museum of Lincolnshire Life in Burton Road, Lincoln, celebrates the culture of Lincolnshire from 1750 to the present day.

Exhibits illustrate commercial, domestic, agricultural, industrial and community life.

It is housed in a Victorian barracks built for the Royal North Lincoln Militia in 1857.

Entry to the exhibition is free entry. The museum is open from Friday to Tuesday from 10am to 4pm. Last entry is at 3.45pm.