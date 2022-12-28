Jolly Postman pays a Christmas visit to Market Rasen Library
Market Rasen Library teamed up with The Broadbent Youth Theatre for a seasonal story and craft session.
By Dianne Tuckett
5 minutes ago
Janet and Allan Ahlberg’s seasonal story ‘The Jolly Christmas Postman’ was read by Kerry James, with library manager Kay Turnbull taking on the role of the postman and members of the audience taking on other roles as the story developed.
Once the tale was ended, Santa and his reindeer led the children to area where some Christmas-themed crafts were on offer to round off the festive fun.
