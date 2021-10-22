Joy as Christmas festivities are set to return to the town centre

Town centre Christmas festivities are back on the cards for Boston this year. Photo: Electric Egg.

From next month, the popular Christmas market and lights switch-on will go ahead - along with a feast of festive delights - including ‘light and hope’ trails, live music, children’s rides and other entertainment.

Although Covid-safety measures will be in place, many are hoping this year’s event will really bring the festive spirit back to the town centre.

Coun Tracey Abbott, portfolio holder for Town Centre at Boston Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted to see the Christmas Market return this year, it’s such an important event for the town and whilst there are some inevitable changes, I know it’ll be a huge success. I’d like to say thanks to everyone who has supported us so far and all those who will be supporting the event on the big day, it wouldn’t be possible to deliver this beloved event without them.”

The popular Santa Run is back on in Boston this year.

Coun Paul Goodale, chairman of the Boston Town Area Committee, added: “We’re very pleased to be supporting the Christmas Market and light switch-on once again. It’s one of, if not, the biggest events in Boston’s calendar and I look forward to what I’m sure will be a wonderful day.”

The festivities will kick off on Thursday, November 25, with the Christmas market running from 12pm to 8pm.

The market will see the usual stalls alongside a number of Christmas-themed ones, plus food and drink stands in the Market Place and on Wide Bargate.

Entertainment will include children’s rides and fun stalls, while Christmas music will bring the sights and sounds of the festive season to life.

Transported will also be delivering ‘Light and Hope’ themed trails throughout the day, in place of the traditional Illuminate Parade, which will be accompanied by street performers, the popular Fire Garden with its eye-catching sculptures, and the light switch-on with a countdown throughout the town.

Pescod Square will have their own surprise for shoppers this year with Santa’s Grotto joining their selection of high street shops and cafés. Santa will be making his early stop in the town from 4pm–8pm, with all money raised supporting the Blackfriars Theatre and Art Centre.

Blackfriars are also hosting their yearly Pantomime, a production of Dick Whittington and his Wonderful Cat, from December 11. Pantomime characters from the show will be in Boston during the market, providing some festive selfie opportunities.

A spokesman for the borough council said: “With all that in store it promises to be a fantastic day for all involved, and it wouldn’t be possible without the ‘Christmas in Boston’ group who will be busy dressing the town in the run up to the event. Thanks also go to those local businesses who have provided sponsorship and Boston Town Area Committee for their support.”

The popular Boston Santa Fun Run also returns this year, on Sunday, December 12, with participants dressed as Father Christmas running a 5k route around the town, starting off from Central Park and finishing at the Market Place.

A spokesman for the Santa Run said: “The event will follow whatever Government Covid guidelines are in place at the time (hopefully none). Get ready for a fab, fun Christmassy event to get you in the festive mood.

“This year’s chosen cause is the Wyberton Wombles of Boston Common and we hope to raise as much as we can to help set up more community groups in Boston and the surrounding villages and schools with litter pickers, bag hoops, HiViz and whatever else is needed to get groups together. I’m sure you will agree the Wombles to date have made a huge improvement to many areas and this will only help to improve things further. Getting schools involved to will help educate at an early age the values of keeping places clean and tidy.

“So come along, get entering, get your friends to enter, get your family involved. You’ll love the goody bag this year, lots of surprises and of course your Santa Run medal.”

Those who take part can run, jog or walk the route, will all participants receiving a goody bag and a medal.

Entry, including delivery of a Santa Suit to wear, costs £15.