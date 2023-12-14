It’s a magical morning at a children’s holiday centre in Skegness because Christmas has come early.

Sadly for some of the youngsters spending a week at the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre it will be the only festivities they will enjoy.

Fourteen children aged six to 11 from care homes or families unable to afford to provide a magical time are being hosted by manager Ali Byerley and her team at the centre in Scarbrough Avenue.

On Monday they were greeted with a special surprise, with Santa in a horse drawn sleigh bringing them gifts, assisted by his elves.

Children with Santa, Mablethorpe Town Crier David Summers, centre manager Ali Byerley and Lisa Merick.

Mablethorpe Town Crier David Summers announced the happy occasion – and even showed the excited youngsters he could deliver a festive tune.

This morning (Thursday), it’s ‘Christmas Day’, when the children get to open the gifts that have been donated by the local community and businesses.

They will also enjoy a tradional Christmas dinner and fun and games.

Lisa Meyrick from Chapel St Leonards and the staff at Bibby’s were behind the appeal providing the gifts that were delivered on Monday.

She was beyond excited when she saw how excited the children were when Santa arrived.

"We initially set out to give these wonderful children a magical Christmas to remember for always and raise awareness about the home and the wonderful work it does,” she said. “It’s been overwhelming. The last six weeks have been a whirlwind.

"The real heroes are members of the community and businesses who have supported us because we couldn’t have done this without them.

“We also hope that we left an imprint on these children.

"And as they move forward in life with their memories of this week, we hope they will grow into adults who will pass forward the love, care and happiness that they have ben shown this Christmas to the children of the future.”

Manager Ali Byerley who also hosts children throughout the summer said it was a special week for them.

As the children went for a shower ahead of settling down to a Home Alone movie, she said: “The children have been with us during the summer but we feel this week gives them the boost they need.