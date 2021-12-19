'Joy to you all': Christmas message from the Vicar of Skegness and local services

Beautiful photo of St Wilfrid's Church in Alford at Christmas, taken by Clive Sutton.

"It has been a tough couple of years with pandemic and the new variation brings a lot of uncertainties," he said.

"At this time of year we look forward to seeing friends and relatives and being in the company of people who we love and care about and who also hopefully love and care about us.

"People keep telling me that Christmas is really for children but I would say that the true message of Christmas is offered to everyone.

vicar of Skegness, the Rev Richard Holden.

"The message that God loves us so much that he sent his son to be one of us and to be born in a stable in an out of the way place in a backwater of the Roman Empire.

"Jesus the light of the world comes at Christmas. Peace, love and joy to you all."

Here are the festive services for the Skegness area:

SKEGNESS GROUP OF CHURCHES

Thursday, December 23 - Service of lessons and carols at St. Matthew's, 7pm.

.Friday, December 24, Christmas Eve - 9pm Bethlehem mass at St. Peter and St. Paul;s in Ingoldmells, followed by 11.30 midnight Mass at St. Matthew's.

Saturday, December 25, Christmas Day - Holy Communion, 9.30am.

Sunday, December 26 - Holy Communion, 11am

BURGH PARISH CHURCH

Sunday, December 19, Carols in the Churchyard, 4pm.

Friday, December 24,: Christmas Eve - Crib Service, 4pm.

Midnight Mass, 11.45pm.

Saturday, December: 25, Christmas Day - Eucharist (Welton le Marsh), 9am.

Eucharist (Orby), 10am.

* Father Terry would like to thank all who contributed to the annual Christmas Gift Day, which raised £2,900. Donations are still being welcomed.

WAINFLEET SAINT MARY'S PARISH CHURCH

December 24, Christmas Mass - 6pm

ST WILFRID'S CHURCH ALFORD