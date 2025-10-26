‘Joyous’ start to Lincolnshire Poppy Appeal ahead of Remembrance Day

The simple red flowers that were first to return to the battle scared landscape of Flanders fields have been hailed as a thing of joy at the launch of the 2025 Lincolnshire Poppy Appeal.

‘This is a wonderful occasion – we are about to launch into a period of raising funds for the Royal British Legion to do good for other people, to help those who are serving, the families of those who are serving or those who have served,” said Lincolnshire president Mr Gary Headland. “So I don’t want us to feel sombre today.

"On Remembrance Sunday at the Cathedral, when laying the wreath for the Royal British Legion, I will be sombre. I will be sad reflecting on comrades I lost during my service, but today I want to feel joy. I want to recognise those who have served and I want us to leave here really lifted up to go on and raise lots of money to help others.”

The special ceremony on Saturday – the 100th anniversary of the Royal Observer Corps – was held at the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre museum by permission of the Panton family, in the poignant shadow of the historic Avro Lancaster bomber, ‘Just Jane’.

Veterans and volunteers at the Lincolnshire Poppy Appeal Launch.

Due to Lincolnshire chairman John Johnson being unable to attend through sickness, this year’s event was led by Mr Headland, with support from County Parade Marshall Alan Canham. Tribute was also paid to committee members who have ‘stepped up’ to launch the appeal and to vice-chairman Dave Tyler, who has been forced to stand down due to sickness.

Black drapes on the county standard ackowledged the passing of former chaplain Canon John Thorold, as a mark of respect. Father Christopher Hewitt was introduced as the new chaplain, who had joined the Royal Air Force at the age of 16.

Highlights of the day included the procession of Standards from Royal British Legion branches around the county, with vererans joining on at the end of the muster, and some poems from the youth section, including cadets and school children by veterans.

There was also a "poppy drop" event in the afternoon, where thousands of poppies are released from the Lancaster during one of its taxi runs.

Standards on parade at the Lincolnshire Poppy Appeal Launch.

The ceremony in the Lancaster hangar included speeches from Royal British Legion officials, museum representatives, and local dignitaries to mark the official start of the campaign in Lincolnshire.

This was held in the presence of veterans, cadets, and other armed forces personnel, with a musical interlude by the Swineshead Silver Band.

Awards were presented to Poppy Appeal volunteers for service to the Poppy Appeal including – The Gill Rymer Cup was awarde to Jonathon Darrington-Slegg of the Sleaford and District branch of the RBL; and The Stella Willing Rose Bowl to Marilyn Jones

Special mention was also given to the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion for their “outstanding achievement who were presented with a special certificate.

Armed Forces stood in the shadow of the shadow of the Avro Lancaster 'Just Jane'.

“Skegness has seen a community all work together on an extraordinary project,” said Mr Headland. “Last year it was the poppy art on the Clock Tower but this year it got bigger and better with the Clock Tower and the Altitude 44 poppy installation.

"No doubt the project was driven by Tracy Turner (vice-chairman) but the branch and the whole community pulled together to make it work.

"Sales of wool have rocketed and we are now county of knitters and donations have more than doubled in the Skegness Poppy Appeal.”

Neil James, RBL membership council representative, formally launched the appeal and said: “Every November we see millions of small red poppies appear across the world on jackets and uniforms. They are simple but carry enormous meaning.

The Gill Rymer Cup was awarde to Jonathon Darrington-Slegg of the Sleaford and District branch of the RBL

"They remind us of bravery and sacrifice and the cost of peace.

"But how did this delicate little flower come to mean so much? Our story begins on the Weston Front of the First World War.

"After brutal fighting in Ypres and the Somme, the land was left devastated – it seemed lifeless.

"And yet in the spring of 1915 something remarkable happened.

"Bright red poppies began to bloom across the fields – the first flowers to return to the battle scared landscape.

"To many soldiers those poppies became a symbol of both the blood that had been shed and the percsstance of life itself.”

The Stella Willing Rose Bowl was awarded to Marilyn Jones.

Inspired by the poppies that grew in a makeshift cemetery in Flanders, Canadian physician Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae wrote the famouse poem ‘In Flanders Fields’.

Mr James said: "McCrae’s poem spread quickly back home – it gave people words for their grief and a symbol of remembrance. From that moment the poppy became tied forever to memory, sacrifice and hope.”