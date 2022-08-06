Jubilant villagers raise more than £2,625 for charities

The King of the Keals, created and ridden by Gavin Motley

‘Jubilant’ after raising more than £2,625 for six local charities, the committee has already had one meeting to gather ideas – and would love to hear from anyone wanting to get involved.

Chair of the committee Hannah McKinlay says she is proud of the efforts of the members made up of residents East Keal, West Keal and Keal Cotes.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events over the weekend included a Royal themed scarecrow display with a quiz and goody bags; hand-crafted Jubilee themed games, including Hook a Duck, Splat the Rat, Crown Quoits, Union Jack Hole Game, Feed the Jester and Castle Croquet: a Memorabilia Display with items borrowed from local residents; a 'Make Your Own Crown' table which proved extremely popular for the young and young at heart; and a mega raffle with 30 prizes kindly donated by local businesses.

The highlight on the Sunday was a Big Jubilee Lunch at Manor Farm; kindly offered as the location by Sally and Andy Bush. Scarecrows were moved up to the barn at the farm to display and had the addition of a rather marvelous Regal Lion, ‘The King of the Keals’.

Creating the scene was a refurbished London Bus and a Mini and a barbecue was kindly arranged by Gavin Motley. There was a raffle and refreshments in the barn along with a DJ, provided by SDP Entertainments.

Residents were also asked to nominate their 'Platinum Villager' and the winners were awarded a certificate and trophy.

The weekend ended with a flag flying 'Last Night of the Proms' led by Karl Bird.

Charities that benefitted included LIVES, St Barnabas Hospice, Linkage Community Trust, Spilsby and District Food Bank, East Keal Church and West Keal Church.

"The Committee worked really hard, giving up a lot of their time and putting in incredible effort to arrange and host all the fundraising events as well as the Jubilee events for the community,” said Hannah.

"I would to thank members for their outstanding generosity of time and effort.

“We would also like to thank everyone who supported and participated in all the events organised and for the generous donations made to local charities.”