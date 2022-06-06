Kay Turnbull and Mel Fenwick with a woolly visitor

Jubilee pictures: Youth Theatre and library join forces for Jubilee fun

Market Rasen Library was buzzing on Saturday as The Broadbent Youth Theatre joined with staff for achildren’s Jubilee extravaganza.

Monday, 6th June 2022, 10:56 am

Crafting, storytelling and acting were all part of the packed morning of activities based around the Nicholas Allan book, The Queen’s Knickers.

It was also an opportunity to announce the winner of the Broadbent Youth Theatre logo competition.

The theatre’s JimBob Hewson said: “We has a fantastic number of entries and it was a very difficult choice.

"In the end we decided we would choose two winners – one for the image and one for the lettering design.

"Thank you to all those who entered.”

Market Rasen Mayor, Stephen Bunney went along to see the final performance of The Queen’s Knickers and to congratulate the image logo winner, Willow, on her design.

Lots of fun craft activities

Logo winner Willow, with Town Mayor Stephen Bunney and JimBob Hewson from the LRP Youth Theatre

Acting out the story of The Queen's Knickers

Making mini corgis at Market Rasen Library

