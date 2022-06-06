Jubilee pictures: Youth Theatre and library join forces for Jubilee fun

Crafting, storytelling and acting were all part of the packed morning of activities based around the Nicholas Allan book, The Queen’s Knickers.

It was also an opportunity to announce the winner of the Broadbent Youth Theatre logo competition.

The theatre’s JimBob Hewson said: “We has a fantastic number of entries and it was a very difficult choice.

"In the end we decided we would choose two winners – one for the image and one for the lettering design.

"Thank you to all those who entered.”

Market Rasen Mayor, Stephen Bunney went along to see the final performance of The Queen’s Knickers and to congratulate the image logo winner, Willow, on her design.

