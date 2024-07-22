Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Judges from the Royal Horticultural Society have visited Gainsborough as part of the East Midlands in Bloom.

Each year, Gainsborough in Bloom enters the town into the regional competition in a bid to gain one of the coveted awards.

In previous years, the committee managed to achieve a Silver Award in both years and are striving to build towards Silver Gilt.

The judges assess the town over three categories; Horticulture Achievement, Environment Responsibility and Community Participation.

The aim of the competition is to encourage the improvement of our surroundings through the imaginative use of trees, shrubs, flowers and landscaping. It also aims to achieve a litter free and sustainable environment.

This years theme is heritage with many sites of interest in Gainsborough that the judges visited. These included The Old Hall Garden, Pitt Hill Wood and Meadow, John Coupland Hospital Garden, Marshall’s Yard, Carnegie Library and the Guildhall Site.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “The volunteers involved with Gainsborough in Bloom are dedicated to the project and work tirelessly throughout the year to put on an outstanding floral display every year.

“On behalf of West Lindsey District Council and The Residents of Gainsborough I hope that their efforts are recognised by at least a Silver Gilt award - one better than last year's silver. They certainly deserve it.”

The event is run by a handful of dedicated volunteers who raise various funds from various grants sources including Self-funding, National Lottery Heritage Fund and Local Councillor Initiative. Last year they secured a National Lottery Grant for £2,000 to help towards the cost of flowers, insurances and more.

Projects so far this year include work on the beds at Morton Corner and planting wildflower seeds and they have planted 17 planters around the town in early June with a good volunteer turnout of 16 helpers.

The East Midlands in Bloom results will be announced at a ceremony in September.