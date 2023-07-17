Judgement day for Gainsborough as In Bloom judges take a tour of the town

It was judgement day for Gainsborough as the In Bloom judges were given a tour of the town ahead of this year’s East Midlands in Bloom.

Vaughan Hughes, Gainsborough In Bloom secretary said: "We met the judges at Thonock Park Golf Club and presented our portfolio telling them what we had been doing during the year and groups we had worked with based on the theme of the King's coronation and his passion for sustainability and wildflowers.

"The mayor and vice chair of West Lindsey District Council attended the initial meet and greet and we then set off on the tour visiting Pitt Hill meadow, John Coupland Hospital Garden, Richmond Park and polytunnel and Marshall’s Yard, who entered the Best Retail Park competition.

"We then moved on to look at the planters at Roseway and the market place followed by a visit to Ashcroft Green, a visit to the Guildhall site and planters preceded a look at The Plough Business Hub meadow garden and the Parish Church seated garden finishing with a visit to the gardens at The Old Hall and refreshments.

“The committee wish to send a big thank you to everyone who has helped support GIB again this year and we have plans to continue and extend our wildflower planting theme next year.

“The results from this years' judging will be announced at the East Midlands in Bloom awards in September.”